Galaxy donates MOP600,000 to Tung Sin Tong for the 17th consecutive year

Living up to its philosophy of “What is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community,” Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) is “always committed to contributing to society through joining and sponsoring local fundraising and charity events,” a statement from the gaming operator says. In response to the annual fundraising campaign of Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society, GEG continues to support Tung Sin Tong this year with a donation of MOP600,000.

Yesterday, delegates of Tung Sin Tong, including President Jose Chui Sai Peng and Directors Charles Choy, Terry Sio, and Carlos Lam visited the corporate office of GEG and were received by Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG; Eileen Lui, Group Director – Human Resources & Administration; Buddy Lam, Senior Vice President of Public Relations; and Andrew Lui, Assistant Vice President of StarWorld Hotel. After a cheque presentation, both sides explored the narratives and landscape related to charity work, corporate social responsibility, and the future development of the charitable society, GEG said.

As a way of giving back to the community, “GEG has always been supportive to different charitable organizations and social service institutions.” GEG has established close ties with Tung Sin Tong since 2004 and backed its annual fundraising campaign, and also worked with Tung Sin Tong to organize several community activities in the past.

In 2009, GEG’s Volunteer Team held a movie-watching activity for 80 elderly members of Tung Sin Tong at the UA Galaxy Cinemas to get more smiles on their faces and a promotion booth was also set up at the back-of-house area of Galaxy Macau “to spread the spirits of caring and mutual support among team members.”

Going forward, GEG announced it will continue “to fulfill its corporate social responsibility and its pledge of caring the community as well as engaging employees by giving back.”