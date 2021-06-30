Galaxy Entertainment Group Supports Team Members’ Career Advancement

GEG executive members participated in the IR-LEAD opening ceremony to welcome the more than 20 team members selected as the first batch of participants.Understanding that talent cultivation is key to supporting Macau’s evolution as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) is committed to supporting the Macau SAR Government’s policies on local talent cultivation and investing in local team members’ career development, including both upward and horizontal mobility. Over the years, the company has launched a wide range of talent development initiatives to facilitate local team members’ career growth while nurturing talent for Macau’s broader integrated-resort industry and supporting the city’s economic diversification.

IR-LEAD Program

Among various ongoing initiatives, this year, GEG launched the IR-LEAD Career Diversification Program, which aims to help participating local gaming team members to obtain work experience across different departments, enhance their professional skills and increase their competitiveness at work. Each participant will gain work experience in various areas of the hospitality sector through up to 800 hours of training.

Selected as the first batch participants, more than 20 team members recently started their new journey, and feedback has been resoundingly positive. Participant Cherry Tou thanked GEG for organizing a series of activities—roadshows, an open day and a career-planning day—to introduce the program and strengthen participants’ confidence to start a new chapter of their careers. Andrew Chow said that working in groups with colleagues and under the guidance of experienced team members through the program’s Buddy-Support Scheme and Sifu-Support Scheme had helped him adapt to new working environments as smoothly as possible.

To allow more team members to explore their cross-departmental talents based on their interests and the businesses’ needs, GEG has also launched several sub-programs, each lasting between one and six months. In addition, GEG will be extending IR-LEAD to more departments and providing a wider range of training positions in order to equip more team members to excel in the integrated-resort industry and help them explore their talents and interests.

Deepening Expertise

GEG supports team members in deepening their expertise for further career advancement. IR-LEAD participants will be sponsored by GEG to enroll in the professional certificate programs provided by the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies. In fact, since 2007, GEG has been providing tuition support to outstanding team members who enroll in certain courses and programs at local universities and institutes, including the Diploma in Casino Management program and the Advanced Diploma in Gaming Management program at the University of Macau.

In the meantime, GEG continues to design and roll out a broad range of training activities covering both soft skills and technical skills. Previously covered topics include: skills and knowledge development; GEG’s mission, vision and values; health and safety; and more. In the first half of 2021, these training activities attracted over 100,000 participants, resulting in 350,000 training hours. Furthermore, GEG continues to cooperate with the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) on the Hotel and Catering Industry Safety Card Training Program, with over 95% of team members having completed the course with GEG. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a safe working environment for all its team members.

Diverse Opportunities

With its new development projects in Cotai continuing to move forward, GEG will offer more job opportunities for local talents. GEG has co-organized a two-day recruitment fair with DSAL at Galaxy Macau for local residents and fresh graduates. At the recruitment fair, GEG held a series of workshops to help candidates learn about the leisure and tourism industry, positions open for applications, and interview skills and grooming tips.

Committed to supporting the Macau SAR Government’s policies on protecting the employment of local residents, GEG also supports graduates from DSAL’s subsidized training courses in their applications to work at GEG. Additionally, GEG is committed to nurturing a diverse workplace and recruits people with disabilities to join the GEG family, providing specialized training so that all GEG team members can live up to their full potential and contribute to building an inclusive society.