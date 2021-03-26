Galaxy invites NPC and CPPCC delegates ‘to share Two Sessions’ spirit’

Inspired by the Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), known as the Two Sessions that was held in Beijing earlier, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) hosted a sharing session at the JW Marriott Hotel, the company said in a press release last night.

Kou Hoi In, Deputy of the NPC; Ho Teng Iat, Member of the CPPCC; and Francis Lui, Member of the CPPCC and Vice Chairman of GEG were invited to share with Galaxy’s senior executives their insights on the Two Sessions, which this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the release of the 14th Five-Year Plan. The sharing session was also attended and advised by Zuo Xianghua, Deputy Director General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR.

According to the GEG statement, “a total of 200 executives from different regions from GEG’s offices in Macau, Hong Kong and Mainland China, and its subsidiary – K. Wah Construction Materials, took part in the event by joining either the in-person or online live broadcast event.”

These included Jorge N. Valente, Group Advisor; Philip Cheng, Director; Robert Drake, Group Chief Financial Officer; Eileen Lui, Group Director of Human Resources and Administration; and Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer in Macau.

During the sharing session, Kou Hoi In, Ho Teng Iat and Francis Lui gave an overview on the Two Sessions, and detailed many of the Central Government’s work reports and priorities for the 14th Five-Year Plan, which is considered as the starting point on a new journey to build China into a modern socialist country.

They also shared their views on post-pandemic economic recovery, opportunities for Macau to integrate with the overall development of the country, long-term benefits of practicing “One country, two systems,” and insights on how Macau can leverage its successful implementation of this policy to integrate with the developments in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area amid the country’s “dual circulation” economic strategy.

The note to the press said that the participating GEG executives were also given the opportunity to ask the three keynote speakers some questions during a Q&A session, during which the speakers held a more in-depth discussion on the spirit of the Two Sessions and its significance for Macau’s overall development.

At the occasion, Kou Hoi In revealed that the Macau delegation presented many views and suggestions on various topics, including the country’s handling of the pandemic, the “new normal” economic development, and the in-depth cooperation between the Mainland China and Macau.

Through different initiatives, such as this one, GEG “actively promotes national education and China’s development to its team members,” the company said in the statement. MDT