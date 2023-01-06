Galaxy launches express line from Zhuhai aiport

Gaming operator Galaxy has announced that an express line between Macau and Zhuhai Jinwan Airport has been launched.

The express line will run between the airport and Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel via Hengqin Port.

According to its social media post, eight round trips daily will operate, adding, “the whole journey only takes about 90 to 120 minutes.”

The move comes as China optimized regulations on travel between mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

China will optimize its regulations on travel between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao on Jan. 8, the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said on Thursday.

The office quoted a document released by the State Council joint Covid-19 prevention and control mechanism team, which said that travelers from Hong Kong will need a negative result from a Covid-19 nucleic acid test taken up to 48 hours prior to their trip. They will not need to take a second nucleic acid test after arrival. LV