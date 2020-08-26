Galaxy participates in sports event for the disabled

The Macau Special Olympics (MSO) recently invited Galaxy Entertainment Group’s Volunteer Team to join their students at the 2020 Macau Sports Day for the Disabled hosted by the Sports Bureau.

The GEG Volunteer Team took part in a number of inclusive activities, including boules and basketball events organized by MSO.

To enhance interaction between GEG volunteers and MSO students, the participants were paired up for the exercises, which included ball passing, dribbling and mini contests.

Furthermore, GEG volunteers also assisted the MSO students in completing the different sports and games at the 2020 Macau Sports Day for the Disabled to help students better integrate into the community.

Hetzer Siu, Chief Executive Officer of Macau Special Olympics said, “The pandemic has affected many social welfare services, but by working with the GEG Volunteer Team on arranging these inclusive activities, we were able to ease some of the tensions that parents and caregivers felt when coming up with ways to help keep their disabled members both physically and emotionally healthy.”