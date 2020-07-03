Galaxy signs safety charter with construction contractor

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and Shanghai Construction Group (Macau), a main contractor for GEG’s new development in Cotai, recently signed a safety charter formalizing both companies’ commitment to creating a safer work environment.

The safety charter defines the practices and values which underpin occupational health and safety, with the objective of continually optimizing safety measures. It defines all stakeholders’ commitment to maintaining open communication about safety and maintaining a safe workplace.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), including Wong Chi Hong, director of DSAL, and Lam Iok Cheong, head of the DSAL Occupational Safety and Health Department.

“The signing of the safety charter is very meaningful,” said Wong, according to a statement issued by the casino operator. “It will enhance the [occupational health and safety] awareness of all related stakeholders at the construction sites, encourage them to fulfil their responsibilities, and protect the safety and health of workers.”

Witnessed by DSAL representatives, GEG flagship properties Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel had previously signed the Occupational Safety and Health Charter in 2015 and 2018. In addition, GEG has rolled out the DSAL Workplace Safety Training Program. GEG aims to have all team members complete the program by 2021.

In March, three workers were killed and four others were injured in an industrial accident at the Galaxy Macau Phase 3 construction site. DSAL ordered work at the site to halt while it investigated the incident. DB