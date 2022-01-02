Gambling sector’s service quality remains steady

A recent study has confirmed that the quality of service in the city’s gambling sector has remained at the same level as in 2020.

With its first edition conducted in 2013, the annual study, officially known as the Gaming Service Index (GSI), was commissioned from SGS Hong Kong by the Macau Gaming Research Association (MGRA).

The 2021 GSI is 130 points, based on a reference level of 100 points established in the inaugural 2013 edition of the index. The GSI last year was unchanged in comparison to that of 2020.

The study gives concerned parties the capacity and allows “gaming operators to monitor and promote service quality of the gaming industry in Macau,” the MGRA noted in a statement.

The GSI was calculated after incognito visits to 12 major casinos in the city, namely Grand Lisboa, StarWorld, MGM Macau, Sands, Wynn Macau, Grand Lisboa Palace, Galaxy, MGM Cotai, Venetian, Wynn Palace, City of Dreams and Studio City.

It covered seven frontline departments – cashier, cloakroom, table game dealer, membership, security, slot machines and shuttle bus – with a total of 864 data points collected from November to December 2021.

With masks on last year, the MGRA said that the evaluation of smiles had been changed to an observation of facial expressions visible around the eyes.

This time, SGS collected 624 data points from Cotai and 240 from the Macau Peninsula. The Macau Peninsula GSI has continued to rise since the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, and reached a historical high of 139 in Q4 of 2021. In contrast, the Cotai GSI index has been volatile in recent years.

2021 indices for the two districts saw the first convergence emerge, with the Macau Peninsula achieving 139 points and Cotai 135.