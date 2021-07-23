Gaming operators donate MOP60m to Henan

Each of the six local gambling operators has announced that they will donate MOP10 million — amounting to a total of MOP60 million — to Henan Province to aid the province’s flooding relief efforts.

The donations will be made under the coordination of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The heads of the six concessionaires stressed that their hearts are with the people of Henan Province. They extended their compassion and sympathy to the victims and their families.

Through the donation, they hope to help the province and the people rebuild their lives as soon as possible.

A recent torrential downpour has affected about three million people in central China’s Henan Province. A total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places due to the natural disaster. Rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing direct economic loss of about 1.22 billion Chinese yuan.

Local junket owner Levo Chan and his wife, artiste Ady An, have also announced a personal donation of 2 million Chinese yuan to contribute to flood relief.

The couple’s donation will be made through the Red Cross of Zhengzhou, provincial capital of Henan.

Chan stressed that the donation is aimed at preventing post-disaster economic hardship and illness. He also thanked frontline workers for their hard work. AL