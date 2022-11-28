Gaming ops pledge to boost int’l tourism efforts

Gaming operators awarded provisional concessions have expressed their gratitude towards the SAR government following the announcement of bid winners Saturday.

The concession is awarded on a provisional basis, subject to finalizing and entering into a new gaming concession contract with the government.

For Sands China, the concessionaire highlighted in its tender submission in September the company’s level of investment in Macau, particularly in non-gaming tourism amenities and attractions. It also detailed Sands China’s plans to help broaden the appeal of Macau as an international tourist destination.

Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer of Sands China Ltd, said, “in the coming decade and beyond, we will remain steadfast in our strategy of continuous investment in Macau – in its economy, its people and its community.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco said, “we are honored to have been selected and granted a provisional award for the concession to operate gaming in Macau and would like to thank the Macau government for running a smooth and transparent process. We are committed to Macau and its development as Asia’s premier tourist destination.”

Another operator SJM, meanwhile, pledged it will continue to work closely with theSAR government and the committee for the gaming concessions public tender, adding that SJM is confident in the “long-term growth prospects of Macau, and looks forward to contributing to the sustainable development of the local economy in the coming decade.”

SJM scored the lowest among the six concessionaires, according to the gaming committee, while MGM scored the highest in its bids.

As cited in the statement, MGM pledged it would boost efforts in expanding the tourist markets from foreign countries.

“With confidence in the future of the Macau SAR, we firmly believe in Macau’s full recovery and growth, becoming even stronger as a holistic tourism destination,” MGM said. LV