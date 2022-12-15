Gaming ops to ink contracts on fresh licenses

The six gaming operators will sign contracts with the government at the Government Headquarters for the new 10-year licenses, according to media reports.

Late last month, the government announced incumbent operators will retain their concessions and will be awarded a 10-year license, ending major uncertainties for concessionaires who have long been bleeding cash.

The decision had been long awaited with several rounds of deliberation, which also concluded the overhaul of the city’s gaming laws wherein the government now has more control over casino operations.

The operators are MGM Grand Paradise Limited, Galaxy Casino Company Limited, Venetian Macau Limited, Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited and SJM Resorts, Limited.

The government has not disclosed how each company scored nor the committee’s evaluating criteria, yet it is expected the gaming operators’ executives will be present to disclose their investment plans when the government holds a press conference.

Last month, it was alleged gaming bidders had pledged MOP100 billion in non-gaming investments, despite the sector bleeding cash with no certainty on recovery.

The six operators had met the SAR government’s requirements in ensuring local employment, boosting foreign tourist source markets and developing non-gaming projects. LV