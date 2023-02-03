Gaming revenue may recover to 60% of 2019 levels by June: MS

Morgan Stanley has estimated that Macau’s monthly GGR will reach 60% of 2019 levels by next June, representing a year-on-year increase of 500%. In January, the city’s GGR reached MOP11.6 billion ($1.4 billion), which is an increase of 82.5% year-on-year, “34% higher than Bloomberg sell-side consensus,” brokerage’s analysts said in a research note Wednesday. Morgan Stanley said that January’s gross gaming revenue accounted for 46% of the numbers recorded in 2019.

DSAT: Two types of cross-border vehicle licenses are independent

In response to calls to merge the two types of cross-border single-plated vehicle licenses, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) said that both systems are independent and cannot be combined, at least for now. The two types of licenses are single-plated Macau vehicles roaming Hengqin only, and similar vehicles roaming Guangdong Province. The reason for the difficulty is that the two types are controlled by different departments, and have differing scopes of reach and permitted border checkpoints. The DSAT added that the type of license for Hengqin has fewer restrictions than the licenses for Guangdong Province.