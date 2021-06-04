Gaming rights group files candidacy for AL 2021

The New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association has officially filed for candidacy in the 2021 Legislative Assembly (AL) elections to be held on September 12. The group has collected a total of 418 signatures. It is still unclear whether the association’s president Cloee Chao will head the candidacy list. The association first ran in 2017 as a list called Front Line of Casino Workers (LFTC). However, it failed to make the cut after receiving only 3,126 votes.
Financial Intelligence Office discusses anti-laundering measures
The Financial Intelligence Office (GIF) has yesterday organized a “Joint Meeting on Prevention and Suppression of Financial Crimes” to discuss preventive measures on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism with financial institutions. The meeting is aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of prevention and suppression of financial crimes. According to a statement released by GIF, their vision is “to maintain financial stability with appropriate preventive measures and to reduce the risk of financial system being abused for laundering proceeds of crime.”
