Gaming sector expenditure rises 15% in 2021

Total expenditure of the gaming sector rose by 15.2% year-on-year to MOP53.48 billion, driven by a 45.4% increase in operating expenses (MOP14.47 billion).

The sector also recorded 18.1% growth in expenditure on purchases of goods, and commissions paid & customer rebates (MOP11.14 billion); these two items together accounted for nearly half of the total expenditure.

In terms of operating expenses, expenses on complimentary goods/services provided to customers such as hotel accommodation and food & beverage (MOP7.37 billion) grew by 59% year-on-year. Compensation for employees went up by 2% year-on-year to MOP20.10 billion, amounting to 37.6% of the total expenditure.

Gross value added (GVA), which measures the sectoral contribution to the economy, increased by 49.7% year-on-year to MOP62.65 billion.

The total revenue of the gaming sector amounted to MOP90.81 billion, an increase of 42% year-on-year due to the recovery of tourism activity following a rebound in the number of visitor arrivals to Macau late last year, albeit from a lower base.

Gaming receipts (MOP87.54 billion) grew by 45.1%, whereas interest receipts (MOP2.61 billion) dropped by 1.7%, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows.

Despite a pickup compared to 2020, total receipts in 2021 corresponded to only about 30% of those in 2019. LV