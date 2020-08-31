Gaming show canceled this year

This year’s MGS Entertainment Show has been canceled out of concern for the “safety and health” of its clients and industry partners.

The annual show was originally planned to take place from November 17 to 19, will only go ahead for November 16 to 18 next year.

“After extensive communication among the industry, the [postponement] has been mutually decided by a vote among our members, exhibitors and partners based on the current industry status and business opportunities,” organizers said in a statement on its website.

“While preparing for MGS Entertainment Show 2021, we will also launch a variety of innovative events and services to explore business value and accelerate the recovery of the industry.”

Meanwhile, gaming expo G2E Asia, which was originally scheduled for May 19 to 21, was postponed twice and is now being held from December 1 to 3. The postponements were due to Covid-19 and continued travel and commercial restrictions.

Earlier this month, the expo announced that it would not stage its 2020 expo due to travel and commercial restrictions.

G2E Asia is set to return to The Venetian Macao from May 25 to 27, 2021.

“By shifting our focus to 2021, we can ensure that we meet the high expectations for these events that we share with our valued attendees and exhibitors,” said the organizers. LV