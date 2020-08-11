Gaming Summit postponed to 2021

The 4th edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit, which was to take place later this year, has been postponed to the second quarter of 2021.

According to a statement issued by Asia Gaming Brief, the move was made due to the continued uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While it was a difficult decision to postpone our 4th edition past the 2020 calendar year, we felt it was the right call to make to ensure our delegates’ safety, and to give enough time for the industry to regain its balance,” said Luis Pereira, managing director of Asia Gaming Brief.

“This will also prompt us to concentrate on delivering a truly outstanding event in 2021. We’ll be going for a hybrid approach – a live, physical conference for those local to Asia, with unique and exclusive content and activities especially catering to a digital audience,” he added.

The organizer then pledged that Asia Gaming Brief will remain committed to improving and expanding its full range of services to the Asia gaming industry.

According to the statement, Asia Gaming Brief will continue to provide its “AGB Webinar Series” which invites experts to speak on the most pressing developments in the industry.

Another gaming event that was postponed is G2E Asia, which was originally scheduled between May 19 and 21.

It was initially postponed to July 28 -30. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and continued travel and commercial restrictions, the event is postponed again for December 1 to 3.