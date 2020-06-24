Gaming | Suncity’s Hoiana project open for preview Sunday

The Hoiana integrated resort project is set to open for preview on Sunday.

Dubbed Vietnam’s first integrated resort, the project is partly owned by the Hong Kong-based Suncity Group Holdings, together with VinaCapital and VMS Investment Group.

A statement from Suncity Group Holdings yesterday did not indicate how long the preview period will last. The property is scheduled to have its grand opening next year.

Located on a beach south of Hoi An and Da Nang, the property boasts a 4-kilometer coastline with panoramic sea view, where a beach club is being built. Phase one of the resort includes four hotels with over 1,000 rooms, suites and villas. An 18-hole golf course, designed by the famous architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., opened in March, while an array of food and beverage and retail brands are also on site.

“The metamorphosis of Suncity never stops,” said Alvin Chau, Chairman of Suncity, who also heads a junket operator in Macau under the same brand name. “I am delighted to see that our projects in Vietnam, Russia, and the Philippines continue to grow as they all undergo transformation.”