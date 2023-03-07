Gaming workers drop to 52,174

A total of 52,174 full-time employees were recorded in the Gaming Sector by end 2022, a decrease of 2,665 year-on-year; among them, dealers totaled 23,721, down by 685. In addition, the number of service & sales workers went down by 932 to 3,967, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows. In December 2022, average earnings (excluding bonuses) of the full-time employees in the Gaming Sector were MOP23,680, up 1.8% compared with June 2022 but down slightly by 0.1% year-on-year. Average earnings by dealers dropped by 1.1% to MOP19,800.

Gaming rebound on trend: JP Morgan

Brokerage JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd has estimated that the city’s gaming revenues in March is “in line with [the first] two months of 2023 trends of MOP370 million.” According to its checks, casinos are earning MOP360 million a day for the first five days of March. As cited in a report issued by GGRAsia, analysts say “the print represents a 40% to 45% recovery versus pre-Covid-19 levels for headline GGR, in turn suggesting mass GGR probably recovered to 60 to 70 percent of pre-Covid levels.”

Associations hold event to promote Patuá

A session dedicated to Patuá was recently held by the Language Exchange and Culture Promotion Association (LECPA) and Associação dos Jovens Macaenses (Youth Macanese Association – AJM). “Patuá: What Now?” was the first activity carried out by the two associations in 2023, as well as the first in-person event after the easing of pandemic restrictions. The session, conducted in Cantonese and Patuá, was intended to promote this critically endangered Portuguese-based creole of Macau to the wider young audience of Macau – including Macanese, Portuguese and Chinese.

Local research team wins Science & Technology prize

An efficient and adaptable wireless charging system developed by a research team at the University of Macau (UM) has received first prize of the Science and Technology Achievement Award in the 2022 Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao science and technology project review. The activity was co-organized by Shenzhen Computer Users Association, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macau talent exchange and qualification recognition committee, and the Shenzhen committee for the evaluation of technological achievements in electronic information technology.