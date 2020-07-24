Gaming | Wynn Resorts furloughs Vegas staff

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is furloughing workers in Las Vegas after previously continuing to pay employees through a three-month Covid-19 shutdown, suggesting America’s gambling capital faces a long recovery.

“Although we retained all of our people while we were closed, we now know how challenged business volumes in Las Vegas are and are staffing to the significantly reduced demand,” Wynn said in a statement Wednesday.

The company, which reopened its two Las Vegas properties on June 4, declined to say how many employees will go on unpaid leave, but said it’s in the single digits as a percentage of total staff. As of Dec. 31, Wynn had approximately 30,200 employees, with about 13,800 in Macau and 16,400 in the U.S.

Nevada reported 28 virus-related deaths on both Tuesday and Wednesday, its highest ever.