GBA | 130th Canton Fair concludes, attracting over 600,000 visitors

The 130th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), concluded successfully in Guangzhou this week, attracting 7,795 exhibitors and over 600,000 visitors in the 5-day offline exhibition. Under the pandemic, the 130th Canton Fair was held in both offline and online forms for the first time, opening up a new model for the fair.

The 5-day online event received more than 30 million visits on its official website, and its 43,000 livestreaming programs attracted over 350,000 viewers, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

There were about 26,000 domestic and overseas enterprises which participated in the online exhibition, with over 2.87 million uploaded products, saw an increase of 113,600 pieces of products over the previous session. Among them, 898,200 are new products, 112,700 are smart products, and 248,600 are independent intellectual property products.

Highlighting “driving China’s dual circulation”, the fair has invited domestic and foreign buyers to participate online and offline, boosting both the domestic and foreign trade.

In general, the fair has attracted 378,000 registered buyers from 228 countries and regions. The number of buyers has grown steadily, and the place of origin has hit a new record, which is a hint of a higher level of globalization of the Canton Fair.

Zafar Uddin Mahmood, Former Special Envoy for China Pakistan Economic Corridor believed that Canton Fair has successfully displayed to the world China’s progressive technological developments and innovations.

“In a world still struggling with the pandemic challenges, China’s resilience and openness, as demonstrated by the Canton Fair, is as laudable as it is encouraging — a twinkle of hope for those who seek a share of our interconnected future,” said Angelica Anton, Founder and Managing Partner of SILK Ventures, UK.

Overseas buyers and procurement representatives still actively participated in the fair. 18 industrial and commercial institutions including the American Chamber of Commerce in South China and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency have organized more than 500 member companies to attend the offline exhibition. And 18 internationally renowned companies such as Wal-Mart, French Auchan Group also sent a number of buyers for procurement. MDT/GDToday