GBA Climate | Record-breaking amount of hot days in 2020

Last year, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) recorded a record-

breaking number of hot days, at 29.9 days; 17.5 days more than average and the highest number of hot days since 1961.

The 2020 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Climate Bulletin was recently published, detailing the complied information from the weather authorities in the three administrative regions.

An average temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in the GBA last year, which was 0.7 degrees Celsius higher than average levels, making it the second hottest year since 1961, only after 2019.

The average temperature in January, July and November all set the highest records since 1961. Precipitation around the Tuen Ng or Dragon Boat Festival was 36% more than in a normal year, and the most since 2009.

Five typhoons affected the GBA last year, and the overall impact was relatively minor. Typhoon No. 7, “Higos,” landed in Zhuhai and brought heavy wind and rain.

In the whole of last year, various meteorological disasters caused direct economic loss of approximately 4.48 billion Chinese yuan in the GBA, and four deaths.

The average number of smoggy days last year was 11.4, a drop of 13.7 days from 2019. Most smoggy days occurred in January and December last year. Macau recorded a total of eight smoggy days last year, a drop of 13 days from 2019. AL