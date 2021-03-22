GBA | Culture, tourism plan maps out ‘clear directions’ for city’s industry

The Macau SAR government has affirmed that the Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has mapped out “clear directions for the concerted development of the cultural and tourism industries,” as cited in a statement issued by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The government has agreed with the principles raised by the plan about innovation, regional cooperation as well as integration between the fields of culture and tourism, which will “serve a major guideline for Macau’s initiatives to push forward cultural and tourism development in the future. “

Such statements were made in a recent meeting in Guangzhou, which was the first meeting held since the launch of the plan.

The meeting aims to enhance communication and collaborative efforts in putting the plan into effective practice.

Within the framework under the tutelage of the Leading Group for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the related departments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau will “enhance coordination and communication.”

Convened in a hybrid online and offline format, the meeting gathered representatives of the National Development and Reform Commission; the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China; Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council; among others. Representatives from the cultural and tourism authorities of the nine Pearl River Delta cities were also present.

The “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” was promulgated on December 24, 2020. LV