GBA | Gov’t committed to aligning closely with the nation’s cultural & tourism plan

The SAR government affirmed its commitment to closely align itself with the development directions stipulated in the Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (Plan), ensuring the key tasks to be put in place in an orderly manner, according to an official statement released yesterday.

The plan was co-promulgated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MoCT), the Office of the Leading Group for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the People’s Government of Guangdong Province in December last year.

It has spelled out the mid- to long-term developmental goals to advance the tourism and culture realms for the 9+2 cities within the Great Bay Area (GBA).

In the nearer term, the GBA aims to be a region with augmented art and cultural standards and enhanced leisure infrastructure in place by 2025. This will propel the GBA to become a world-

class region fit for living, working and travel, bearing greater clout on the global stage by 2035.

“The plan is set to bring huge opportunities to the joint development of the cultural and tourism industry in Macau,” the statement published by the SAR government explained.

With the nation’s strong support, the plan will offer an extended platform for Macau’s cultural and artistic practitioners, professionals, educational institutions and tourism industry to collaborate and develop further, the statement said.

The plan will also facilitate Macau in continuing to reinforce its two key tourism positionings, which are the city of world cultural heritage and gastronomy. It is believed that all GBA cities will engender a stronger synergy to draw more overseas visitors to travel into Macau and the GBA, and jointly expand the international tourism source markets, according to the statement.

In the plan, the Chinese authorities vow to support the collaboration between Macau and Hengqin in transforming Hengqin into an international quality leisure and tourism island.

The blueprint also hones in on integrating the cultural and tourism sectors between all GBA cities; establishing an integrated safety and service standard for cultural and tourism products; strengthening smart tourism infrastructures with the help of innovative technology; developing multi-destination itineraries, tourism experiential offerings, night tourism and coastal tourism; and cultivating the tourism talents, among other objectives, within the GBA.