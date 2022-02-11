GBA | Hengqin issues first license to Macau-owned clinic

The first wholly Macau-owned medical institution in the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has received its license to provide diagnostic and treatment services including internal medicine, surgery, dermatology, and sports medicine, according to Hengqin authorities.

The Zhuhai Hengqin Zhenlin Comprehensive Ambulant Clinic has a 1,300 sqm comprehensive facility at Zhenlin Villa in the Guangdong-Macau Cooperation Industrial Park, according to a statement released by Hengqin authorities.

It recently became the first medical institution introduced under the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) since the zone’s establishment in September 2021.

Zhu Jianling, who is in charge of the facility, said that many more medical professionals from Macau will settle in the zone and provide Hengqin and Macau residents with international-standard, diversified, high-quality and convenient medical services.

Hengqin has created new platforms and opportunities for the exchange and cooperation of Hengqin and Macau medical institutions and talent, according to Huang Yujie, acting director of the zone’s Livelihood Affairs Bureau.

More effective measures will be taken to promote the high-quality development of medical and health services in the cooperation zone, accelerate connectivity with Macau’s medical public services, enhance the integrated development of medical services between the two regions and effectively expand high-quality living spaces for SAR residents, Huang added. LV