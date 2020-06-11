GBA internship program offers 50 vacancies

The internship program for Macau local youth in the Greater Bay Area is now open for applications, offering a total of 50 positions, the Talents Development Committee announced yesterday.

The application period for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) Macau Youth Internship Program 2020 kicked off yesterday and will continue until July 3.

The program targets the city’s youths who will undertake internships in companies across mainland China’s Greater Bay Area cities during the upcoming summer holidays.

Through the program, participants are expected to enhance their understanding about the mainland’s economy and social development, and to explore the potential for their own future entrepreneurship in these places.

The program will officially commence on July 18 and end on August 15.

This year, Shenzhen and Dongguan are the two cities engaged in the program.

The available internship positions are associated with artificial intelligence, next generation information and telecommunication, software development, new energy, and advanced materials.

The students will not need to pay for the internship. The Chinese Youth Advancement Association will manage food, accommodation, transport, insurance and other activities for the interns.

The eligible parties include Macau local residents aged between 18 and 29 years old, so long as they have been staying in Macau since March this year.

The internship program is co-organized with Guangdong’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. JZ