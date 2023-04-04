GBA light volleyball championship to start today

Macau’s inaugural Greater Bay Area light volleyball championship will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Sports Complex at the University of Macau.

Before the commencement of the competition, there will be a series of events celebrating the sport, which will be held from tomorrow until Friday.

The championship sees 18 teams competing for the prizes. Besides local teams, teams will also come from Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhaoqing. The women’s category will include a team comprising athletes from both Macau and Hong Kong.

The organizer stated that the series of events will include a referee class and a symposium on April 7, the opening ceremony of the championship on April 8, the competition and an experience camp on April 8 and 9, and the awards ceremony on April 9.

The event is organized by Chi Fong Sports Club, co-organized by the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, and supported by the several governmental entities.

Light volleyball relies on the same set of regulations as volleyball, but the ball itself is lighter but larger in size. A light volleyball weighs 120 grams and has a circumference ranging from 74 to 76 centimeters. AL