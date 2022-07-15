GBA universities receive Guangdong Education Achievement Award 

The University of Macau (UM) and other member universities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Universities Online Open Course Alliance recently received a first prize at the 2021 Guangdong Education Achievement Award for the implementation of an online open course (MOOC) based collective development model. The main participating universities from the alliance include UM, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Sun Yat-Sen University, the South China University of Technology, South China Normal University, and Southern Medical University. The model aims to promote the recognition of credits for online open courses within and between universities, to facilitate the integration of online and offline teaching.

IAM urges hawkers to cooperate with pandemic prevention work

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) requires hawkers in all markets and hawker areas to properly wear masks during opening hours, and reminds them that if they need to drink water, they should do so only when there are no customers around. According to a statement, hawkers are not allowed to eat during the opening hours of their stalls. IAM has earlier distributed the special permission cards to hawkers for them to get to and back from work by bus, and go home for meals and rest during lunch break.