GBA visit | CE meets with Guangdong provincial officials to strengthen cooperation

Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng is continuing his four-day trip in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-

Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA), making his latest stop at the provincial capital of Guangzhou as of press time.

On Saturday, the Special Administrative Region’s (SAR) government head arrived in the provincial capital, where he met with Li Xi, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Provincial Secretary, and Ma Xingrui, Provincial Governor, in addition to other Guangdong and Guangzhou officials.

The meeting mainly focused on the joint prevention and control of Covid-19, the collaborative promotion of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and furthering Macau’s participation in the GBA.

Both governments agreed that there is no room for complacency in the control of the pandemic.

The SAR government head also took the chance to stress that Macau is now a safe city, with its residents consciously implementing pandemic control and prevention measures.

Mainland tourists without any travel history to mid-risk areas in the preceding two weeks are exempt from quarantine when arriving in Macau.

Before arriving in the provincial capital, the CE made a stop in Foshan. Ho and the SAR delegation visited a pharmaceutical company, where the group was briefed about manufacturing procedures for Patented Chinese medicine drink powders, the formulation of the products and the quality control processes.

The delegation also paid a visit to Foshan Lingnan Tiandi to gain a better understanding of the community regeneration project and its operation model, involving the arts and commercial elements. The delegation additionally visited a Foshan, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan youth entrepreneur base to gather more information about young people starting businesses.

Later, the CE met with the deputy secretary of the Foshan Municipal Committee of the CCP and Secretary of the CCP Shunde District Committee, Guo Wenhai, to exchange views on culture, tourism, scientific technology and traditional Chinese medicine.

During the meeting, Ho proposed a number of methods to deepen bilateral ties, such as bolstering exchanges in gastronomy as both Macau and Shunde are listed as UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy.

On Friday, the CE visited Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing.