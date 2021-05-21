GCS clarifies launch of public tender for magazine

The Government Information Bureau (GCS) has stated that public tenders were conducted from 2005 to 2009 for the production of the government’s magazine titled “Macao,” after the corruption watchdog accused the bureau of failing to conduct a public tender for the operation of the magazine.

In a statement issued yesterday, GCS announced that in February 2020, on the advice of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), the bureau has this year opened separate public tenders for the production of each language version, with the aim of sourcing service providers from the private sector.

Information regarding each of the tender processes for the license to produce any or all of the three versions of “Macao” magazine was published in the Official Gazette on April 14, April 21, and May 12, 2021, it clarified.

Relevant tender processes are ongoing.

GCS pledged that it “will select, in an open and fair way, service providers that can meet the editorial principles expected of the magazine, and in compliance with external publicity and promotion policies of the Macau Special Administrative Region.”

In addition, operation of Macauhub, a news website covering economic and commercial ties between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, has been taken over by GCS since thea expiry of the former operator’s contract on April 30 2020. No service regarding Macauhub is currently outsourced. LV