GDI receives 14 bids for 4th Macau-Taipa bridge construction

The Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) opened the bidding process yesterday morning for the construction of the road network on the periphery of the starting and ending points of the fourth Macau-Taipa bridge – Avenida Wai Long connection.

The GDI received a total of 14 bids, with one bid being rejected.

The project covers the construction of the connecting flyovers that connect the fourth bridge with Avenida Wai Long and Taipa Maritime Terminal, as well as the enhancement of the peripheral road and sewerage network.

The overall structure will span a total of 44,500 square meters, with an estimated construction cost of MOP260 to MOP290 million.

The construction is slated to commence in the third quarter of this year and be completed in no more than 800 working days.

A GDI civil engineer, Lai Sio Chun, said that the project warrants the relocation of the surrounding power grids. Hence, construction will be carried out in two phases.

According to GDI documents, the project will be awarded to the bidder with the highest score.

There are five projects in total regarding the construction of the road network surrounding the fourth bridge. The bidding for the construction of the Pac On connection took place on January 8.