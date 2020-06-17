GDI receives 19 proposals up to MOP422m for Zone A

Proposals for the works to be conducted on Lot B4 of the New Urban Zone A were unveiled yesterday by the Infrastructure Development Office.

The New Urban Zone A is the piece of reclaimed land situated between the Macau border area of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the main peninsula, off the coast from the city’s Main Reservoir. The total area of the zone is 1.38 km2, which makes it the largest of the six pieces of land in the five New Urban Zones.

In this phase, the public tender offered will only cover the foundational works and the three-floor basement construction of the land plot. A notice from the government showed that, for the time being, Lot B4 is the last land plot to be worked on. Works on other land plots will be handled in later phases.

All proposals have been accepted by the Office for consideration. Construction companies quoted prices from MOP368 million to MOP422 million and pledged work periods from 399 to 425 workdays.

The tender has no price ceiling.

A total of 19 proposals have been received for this tender. The government expects work will commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

With an area of 10,698 m2, Lot B4 will be home to a social housing estate, which will include residential units, a public parking lot, and commercial and community facilities. Tenders for the various construction works will be separately categorized.

As introduced by the Office’s internal civil engineer, Moses Leong, this current tender will cover piling foundations, soil retention, excavation for the construction of deep shoe rails and protective support, reinforcement of concrete structures and improvements to the terrain, among other works.

The tender requirements state that the works must be concluded within 450 workdays. The floor construction of the basement’s three levels has a maximum construction period of 195 workdays, while the piling works carry a maximum period of 160 workdays. Design work for the ground construction is now in progress.

According to government plans, Zone A will be home to residences for a maximum of 96,000 people, with 32,000 residential units planned. It is only allotted to residential and community facilities, which include the fourth bridge connecting Macau and Taipa that is currently under construction and the East Line of the Light Rapid Transit, more commonly known as the Light Rail or the LRT.