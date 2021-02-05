GEG brings CNY blessings to the elderly of Tung Sin Tong

Committed to promoting “a harmonious and inclusive community,” Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has been organizing different activities “to spread love and care to different sectors of society,” a press release Thursday from GEG reads.

“As Chinese New Year is fast approaching, the GEG Volunteer Team recently held the “Bring in the Ox with Respect and Warmth” pre-CNY celebration at the Elderly Activity Center of Tung Sin Tong where festive gift packs were distributed to the elderly. During the visit, GEG volunteers also joined the elderly for some interactive games that celebrated the upcoming Spring Festival and conveyed traditional Chinese virtues of respecting and caring for the elderly, the casino operator says in the statement.

The GEG Volunteer Team visited more than 40 elders, and “arranged a number of enjoyable CNY activities, exercises and interactive games for the elders to enjoy.”

According to GEG, the volunteers also prepared festive gift packs filled with healthy food items purchased from a local social enterprise and a hand-knit scarf. In addition, several volunteers also arrived in CNY costumes “in hopes of lifting the festive spirit.”

Members of GEG’s Photography Club also joined and assisted the elders in taking instant photos with the mascots. The elderly wrote Spring Festival couplets “to express thanks and bless them good wishes.”

“One of the elderly Ms. Ao said that she was delighted to celebrate CNY with a large group of young people, that she enjoyed spending time with them, and found them to be very considerate and thoughtful. She hopes for a brighter and happier year filled with positive energy and more special activities alike will be held in the future so that all the elderly will have a chance to participate,” GEG reported.

Alexander Yu, a GEG volunteer from the Food and Beverage Department, who took part in the event said, “GEG has always encouraged us to participate in volunteering activities and to extend our care to society. I am very happy to be here, and to enjoy this special day with these seniors and to spread love and warmth to them.”

GEG collaborates with a number of social services and charitable organizations in Macau in organizing different community and volunteering activities, such as elderly home visits and festive gifts, anti-pandemic supplies, and disaster prevention materials deliveries, among others, to enable the company’s staff in “reaching the community and extending care and support to the needy.”