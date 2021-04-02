GEG clarifies voluntary resignation programs

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) is purported to have asked its team members to resign voluntarily and agreed to pay special compensations to them, according to information spreading on social media platforms.

Questioned by the Times on the matter, the company attributed the need for the initiative to its team members’ “[realizing] the need to pursue a more diversified development on a personal and professional level.”

The realization, according to the company’s reply, came from “Macau’s tourism and gaming industry […] undergoing a structural change [as] Covid-19 continues to impact businesses globally.”

Recently, the company has launched the IR-LEAD Career Diversification Program for local gaming team members, “giving our team members more choice with their careers.”

According to the gaming operator, voluntary participants will have on-the-job training across different departments. Through this training, they can further develop their professional skills and knowledge, improve their workplace flexibility and competitiveness, and continue to be the talents of the integrated resort industry and for GEG’s new development projects in Cotai.

In addition, the company has launched a voluntary New Life Starter Program for Pit Supervisors from GEG’s Table Games Department, in which eligible team members who participate and resign voluntarily will receive a one-off ex-gratia payment of MOP380,000. This one-off ex-gratia payment will be paid together with their final payment.

“With regard to their employee benefits, including related insurance benefits and pension contributions, those will remain unchanged until their last employment date.” Earlier, GEG had also launched the program for Pit Mangers from the Table Games Department, which was “positively received.”

The company did not disclose how many team members had already signed up for the aforementioned programs.

“Over the years, GEG has launched a variety of career development and training schemes with the objective of bringing our team members to new heights,” the company added.