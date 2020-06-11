GEG holds parenting stills for team members



Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) organized a parenting skills training workshop for the second consecutive year, in hopes of helping team members enhance their parent-child relationships during the epidemic.

Held recently, the “Happy Parenting” skills training program targets team members with children aged between 2 and 7. The program has been included in the “100% Parents Award Scheme” of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, which allows participants to accumulate their training hours towards the award.

Organized by the Galaxy Entertainment Group Foundation and co-organized by the Young Men’s Christian Association of Macau, the program was created for shift-working parents. To allow more parents to benefit, this year, the program has been extended to non-roster team members, and has divided participants into two groups: for parents with children between the ages of 2 to 4 and for those with children between the ages of 5 to 7.

Team members were also arranged to take the classes during their work hours so as not to cut into their family time.

Over 100 team members have completed the training to date.