GEG Hosts M-Mark Sharing Session to Foster Development of Made-in-Macau Brands

As the proverb goes, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,” throughout the years, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has been empowering and fostering the development of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) via supporting the “Large Businesses Leading Small Businesses” cooperation model, which aims at sharing the fruits of Macau’s economic prosperity and helping the city’s economy move towards moderate diversification. Recently, GEG held the GEG SME Series: M-Mark Enterprise Sharing & SME Business Matching Session to introduce the quality certification to its suppliers whilst enhancing their networking and knowledge exchange. During the sharing session, two GEG suppliers that have acquired the M-Mark certification – Carmen and Choi Heong Yuen, were invited to share with the audiences on how M-Mark has benefited to their business.

Mr. Alan Wong, Managing Director of Choi Heong Yuen, believes that M-Mark sustains the long-term business development of his company. “As a present-day food manufacturer, Choi Heong Yuen can’t just focus on taste. We need to pay attention to the quality of our products,” said Mr. Wong. “M-Mark encourages us to stay up-to-date on quality management, and with our products certified, we represent quality excellence in made-in-Macau products. I’m delighted that GEG has taken the lead to support M-Mark certified products and to raise public awareness for homegrown brands, which is a huge encouragement for local businesses that have obtained the M-Mark.”

Ms. Ana Lei, Manager of Account Executive Marketing of Carmen also shared, “I still remember the time when President Xi Jinping, who, back then was Vice President of the state, had visited our factory during his Macau visit in 2009. At that time, he encouraged us to manufacture made-in-Macau products. We kept his encouragement in mind and years later, helped GEG manufactured its uniform, which was the first product that became M-Mark certified. We truly thank GEG for partnering with us and putting the ‘Large Businesses Leading Small Businesses’ model into practice. We believe that the M-Mark certification has helped increase the competitiveness of locally-made products.”

Mr. Ian Daniels, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Warehousing of GEG, said, “SMEs are a key driver to Macau’s economic diversification and at GEG, we consider them as our key partners and prioritize them in business cooperation. We are committed to helping local SMEs and actively provide tailor-made training courses and activities to help them further develop and grow their business with us.”

GEG takes M-Mark as one of the main considerations and prioritizes M-Mark enterprises in the procurement process by inviting them to join the list of GEG’s business partners. At present, all companies that have acquired M-Mark certification have been included in the list. Moving forward, GEG will continue to help SMEs optimize their business operations and create more win-win scenarios with its business partners.

E-payment Initiative

In addition, GEG has been optimizing the cooperation and communication with its SME partners. To fulfil its commitment to environmental protection and develop an efficient procurement process, GEG recently launched an electronic payment initiative for eligible suppliers. The initiative has received plenty of positive feedback from GEG’s SME partners as it has simplified payments to SMEs and improved their cash flow.

Earlier this year, GEG organized the Chinese New Year Market and the Healthy and Fun Carnival at Galaxy Macau™ and Broadway Macau™ respectively, which provided around 150 booths for local SMEs and NGOs to help SMEs seize business opportunities, as well as promote local cultural development.



M-Mark Increases Local Products’ Quality and Competitiveness

“M-Mark makes quality a top priority,” said Mr. Lei Si Tai, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Industrial Association of Macau. “M-Mark creates a safe, high-quality and credible image for local products. GEG has acquired the first M-Mark certification for its staff uniform, and has been proactively supporting the scheme since its launch. We thank GEG for organizing the sharing session and supporting the made-in-Macau brands on expanding their business opportunities to other regions.”

Mr. Shuen Ka Hung, Director General of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, said, “GEG has provided a platform for local brands to showcase their products through this event, and played a leading role for the industry. Since Macau’s manufacturing industry is relatively stable and less affected by external factors, the industry helps drive the economic diversification of Macau. With the support of large businesses such as GEG, many opportunities lay ahead for M-Mark brands to promote their products to tourists. In addition, GEG’s prioritizing of M-Mark products has increased the demand and sales of local products and helped diversify the Macau’s economy.”

Homegrown Brands Flourish alongside GEG

The event attracted the participation of over 100 local SMEs. Following the sharing session, members from GEG’s Procurement team met with the SMEs specialized in different fields to explore future cooperation opportunities.

Mr. Jeff Chan, Managing Director of Lei Kei Limitada, a long-term partner of GEG, expressed his interest in applying for the M-Mark and said, “As a supplier that has been cooperating with GEG for many years, I attended the Food Safety Sharing Session that GEG held previously and realized that GEG strengthens its quality management standards continually while offering suppliers different initiatives so that we can improve our product quality. I think that for GEG, we’re more like partners rather than suppliers.”

Mr. Harris Wong, General Manager and Ms. Mia Lei, Manager of Ever Bright EPT (Macau), said, “GEG organizes a variety of business matching sessions and SME events every year, which bring us get closer to GEG by knowing more about what they need and learning more about market trends. We’re pleased to cooperate with GEG and to join such events that strengthens our business partnership.”

