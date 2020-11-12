GEG: Int’l sports events able to attract more visitors

The hosting of international sports events in Macau will help attract people living abroad to Macau as visitors, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) deputy chairman, Philip Cheng believes.

Cheng expressed such an opinion during yesterday’s press conference held to present the World Table Tennis (WTT) event, which will take place in Macau later this month.

“We believe that this competition, as well as other international sports events organized by the Macau SAR government, will help attract more visitors to Macau for sports tourism,” Cheng said, adding that the competition will “[consequently] facilitate the diversified development of Macau’s tourism industry and catalyze Macau’s economy.”

Cheng also noted that GEG believes the “sports atmosphere and sporting culture in the community will also be further elevated and promoted,” which is why he said GEG has supported the hosting of several sports events in Macau over the years.

Remarking on the WTT Macao event of table tennis in particular, which he noted is regarded as a National sport in China, Cheng added that it will also provide an opportunity for the region to promote itself as a “safe and healthy tourism destination for visitors from all over the world.” RM