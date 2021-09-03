Get the Jab incentive program raises employee vaccination rate to over 70% | Melco supports SAR government efforts towards community-wide vaccination

With colleague immunity established as a key company objective to ensure a safe environment for colleagues, guests and the community, Melco Resorts & Entertainment is supporting the Macau SAR government’s efforts towards community-wide vaccination. Earlier, the company announced its plan earmarking nearly MOP 16 million towards a special Get the Jab immunity incentive program to encourage colleagues suitable for the COVID-19 vaccine to become fully vaccinated.

Having now reached a vaccination rate of over 70% for colleagues in Macau and Hong Kong, the company last week hosted a $3 million (USD 375,000) lucky draw, with three colleagues each winning $1 million (USD 125,000). Another $3 million prize draw is to be scheduled upon reaching 75% inoculation rate for Macau and Hong Kong colleagues with the aim to help uphold the campaign’s momentum.

The drawing and announcement hosted by Chairman & CEO Mr. Lawrence Ho was livestreamed to colleagues in all Macau and Hong Kong properties and offices. Melco was honored to have Dr. Liang Sung Wen, Coordinator of COVID-19 Outreach Vaccination Working Group, Macao Health Bureau join the viewing for colleagues at City of Dreams.

Furthermore, in late July, four colleagues inoculated through the company’s on-site outreach vaccination session were awarded a collective cash prize total of half a million following a lucky draw. So far, 25 lucky colleagues have received cash prizes, gift certificates and gifts. Subject to applicable terms and conditions, all fully vaccinated colleagues from Melco’s Macau properties and Hong Kong corporate offices are eligible for entry to the million-prize money lucky draws.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “The health and safety of Melco colleagues, guests and community is a top priority. Our properties follow the best-in-class safety procedures, as demonstrated by their being among the first in the world to achieve the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide certification. Through the efforts of the government, we are fortunate that vaccines are readily available. Our commitment to creating a safe environment and contributing to the government’s goal of achieving herd immunity is demonstrated by our resources dedicated to the immunity incentive program.”

The program’s other initiatives incentivizing colleagues to become inoculated against COVID-19 include MOP 1,000 prize money for each fully vaccinated colleague. In addition, shuttle transportation to attend vaccination appointments are provided, together with two full days of paid vaccine leave. Also, in coordination with the Macau Health Bureau and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the company continues to provide colleagues with education seminars and vaccination outreach sessions.

So far, Melco has completed two onsite outreach vaccination sessions hosted over a total of 8 days in coordination with Macau Health Bureau at Studio City Event Center, at which colleagues, family and friends have been provided access to vaccines protecting them against the novel coronavirus. A total participation number of 4,300 was recorded for the two sessions.

Furthermore, in May and June, Melco hosted two special seminars titled ‘Understanding the benefits of the COVID-19 Vaccination’. The seminars were attended by nearly 1,000 colleagues both in person and online. Melco was honored with the presence of Dr. Lio Chon Fu, Public Health Specialist, Representative of the Macao Health Bureau and Dr. Tai Wa Hou, Representative of the Macao Health Bureau, President of Macau Physician Association of Public Hospital and Clinical Director of the Public Conde S. Januário Hospital Center as guest speakers.

Outreach vaccination session attendee, Ms. Tippy Wong said, “After joining one of the health seminars hosted earlier, I felt well informed about the vaccine’s benefits and decided to sign up to the outreach vaccination session. It feels great to finally receive the first dose of the vaccine at my place of work – it’s so convenient. I’m glad I took this step forward to protect myself and my family. I hope more and more of us will, like myself, get vaccinated so that life can go back to normal as soon as possible.”

Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Melco Chairman and CEO, said, “With colleague immunity established as a key company objective to ensure a safe environment for colleagues, guests and the community, we are thrilled to see colleagues’ positive response to the Get the Jab campaign. We will continue to host more health seminars to promote the benefits of vaccination and to answer colleagues’ queries so that informed choices best suited to each individual’s needs can be made, whilst supporting to the government’s efforts towards achieving herd immunity.”