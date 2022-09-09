GIF asks for collaboration in ‘combating growing cybercrime’

Since cybercrimes have become one of the major criminal activities, rapid illicit fund flows and concealment of criminal identities thus “pose challenges for analyses and investigations,” the Financial Intelligence Office (GIF) said in a press release.

GIF “remains committed” to cooperating and communicating with the financial sector to enhance the effectiveness on the prevention and suppression of money laundering and terrorist financing.

GIF held a Joint Meeting on Prevention and Suppression of Financial Crimes on Wednesday via an online platform, with a total of around 170 participants, including compliance officers and employees from the compliance departments of financial sector entities.

During the meeting, representatives from GIF discussed the AML/CFT statistical data in Macau, the latest suspicious transaction trends and case sharing.

A newly established electronic communication platform was also introduced in order to enhance the communication mechanism between GIF and the financial sector. Staff reporter