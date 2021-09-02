Girl found dead after fall

A girl is believed to have climbed from the laundry window in her home and fallen to her death yesterday morning, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced yesterday.

She was pronounced dead at the public Conde de São Januário Hospital.

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) responded to the case initially and later referred the investigations to the PJ.

The body of the 16-year-old girl was found on Avenida de Ouvidor Arriaga at about 6:25 a.m. yesterday by a pedestrian. Later, parents of the girl arrived at the scene. They told the police that they had lost track of the girl’s whereabouts in the apartment and found the door of the safety cage outside the laundry window open.

After preliminary investigations, police believe that the girl had climbed through the door of the safety cage and fallen to the ground.

Wounds on the body are consistent with falling from a height.

A suicide note was found in the home of the deceased.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as those of their relatives and friends. For support, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126). AL