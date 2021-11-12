Global project to exhibit photos at Artyzen Grand Lapa

The Associação Internacional de Filantropia will launch an exhibition tomorrow at Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau to raise money for Caritas Macau.

Open until November 28, the exhibition will feature 50 photos from “This is My Street,” a global photo project undertaken in 2020 and 2021, which features over 7,000 photos.

The association set up a Facebook group for the project, inviting people from all over the world to submit images of themselves enjoying life in their neighborhood.

In total, the collaborative project accumulated more than 7,000 images across 130 countries.

Proceeds from the exhibition will go to the Lar de Nossa Senhora da Penha center, which houses children with serious mental and physical disabilities.

Six ambassadors nominated by “This is My Street” will promote an online auction of six selected photos.

The team at Ambiente Properties is collective ambassador for a photograph by Miguel de Senna Fernandes, one of five photographs selected to have their work auctioned online.

The photograph is of the iconic world heritage Senado Square in Macau.

In black and white, it depicts the historic buildings and calçada tiled floor, a well-known features of Macau.

On the exhibition’s opening day, the person with the highest bid will receive a canvas print of their photo. LV