Global reading day held online

The activity “4.23 Reading in the City,” which aims to encourage reading among the public, was carried out online this year.

The event, held yesterday on April 23, aims to encourage residents to open a book under the slogan, “Read actively and independently to gain valuable insights!”

The president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, (IC) Mok Ian Ian, is part of the group that leads the activity, and also serves as a “reading leader.”

Mok, along with other activity leaders, introduced her favorite books to the public through videos.

To encourage reading among the public, the organizers recommended a variety of books – both printed books and e-books from the library’s collection.

For book recommendations, residents can visit the Macao Public Library’s website or the Macao Public Library page on Facebook.

In the video posted to the Facebook page, Mok recommends a book on the intangible cultural heritage of Macau.

The activity was jointly organized by the IC, and the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, and co-organized by the University of Macau and Macao Library and Information Management Association.

World Book Day aims to promote the importance of developing young readers and encourage a lifelong interest in literature. The global event is held annually every April 23, promoting the enjoyment of books and reading. LV