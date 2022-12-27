Golden Bus frequency up to 30 trips per day

The Golden Bus route has added more bus services between Macau and Hong Kong, with up to 30 buses scheduled each day. The increased frequency has occurred in line with Macau’s gradual reopening, despite the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Since the resumption of the public shuttle bus between Macau and Hong Kong, it has been operating on a minimal timetable, making it challenging for travelers leaving Macau via the Hong Kong airport, as seats swiftly sell out.

The frequency has been greatly reduced since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

The buses are scheduled to depart every 10 and 20 minutes, respectively, according to the ticketing website.

Macau has recently removed quarantine requirements for inbound travelers and requires them to undergo only five days of self-health management.

The scrapping of the quarantine requirement is a major step toward fully reopening travel to the rest of the world, which the government had severely curtailed to keep the virus out.

In line with this announcement, from December 30, TurboJet has announced that it will resume ferry services twice a week every Friday and Sunday to and from the Cotai ferry terminal and the Hong Kong airport.

Ferry services are scheduled to depart at 9:45 a.m. to Cotai and at 2:30 p.m. to Hong Kong.

There is a cut off-time of 3 p.m. Wednesday for Friday’s service and 3 p.m. Friday for Sunday’s service.

Ferry services between the two regions have long been halted, leading to salary reductions for the majority of employees.

The Hong Kong-Macau Express bus services that connect Hong Kong’s Prince Edward district and Grand Lisboa and MGM Cotai have also resumed.