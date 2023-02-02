Golden bus gives free return tickets to HK entrants

The shuttle bus serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge – commonly known as the Golden Bus – will offer free return tickets to Hong Kong residents traveling to Macau. The promotion period started yesterday and will run until the end of March. Tickets must be pre-booked on the operator’s website or WeChat. The promotion only applies to departures between 6 a.m. and midnight, and the return ticket must be no later than March 31. The departure and return dates must be between one and six nights apart. Each traveler is only eligible to enjoy the promotion once during the promotion period.

CE meets with HK political party head

After border normalization between Macau and Hong Kong, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has met in Macau with at least two persons from Hong Kong, with the latest being Tam Yiu Chung, National People’s Congress Standing Committee Member and head of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. As they met, the CE shared Macau’s anti-Covid-19 experiences with Tam, while Tam and the delegation were taken on a tour of government housing projects in Macau. Both agreed regional cooperation, Greater Bay Area integration and economic revival are key areas of focus.

IAM reminds businesses of duty to renew licenses

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has reminded certain business owners of their duty to renew their licenses by the end of February. The trades concerned include meat sellers, vegetable sellers, fish sellers, competition animals and horse keepers, hawkers, long-term advertising on billboards, advertising on vehicles, long-term occupation of public areas and al-fresco cafeterias. Applications for license renewals can be submitted to the Government Service Building in Iao Hon and the Government Service Centre in Taipa, every day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., including lunch periods, except on weekends and public holidays.