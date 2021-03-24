‘Golden Bus’ reduces service frequency

It has been announced that the shuttle bus service traveling via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB), colloquially known as the Golden Bus, will have its daily Macau-Hong Kong operations reduced in number from 10 to six from April.

Operations from Zhuhai to Hong Kong will also see a reduction to six operations daily.

The route from Hong Kong to Macau and Zhuhai will remain the same, with six daily operations.

On April 6 last year, the shuttle bus halted operations, removing the last method of public transportation available between the two special administrative regions during the peak of the pandemic.

The halt in operations left no options for passengers who wanted to travel between the two SARs, as ferry services had been suspended indefinitely as of midnight, February 4 last year. After a month, the shuttle bus service recommenced.

Pre-pandemic, the HKZMB shuttle bus ran 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Recently, the Macau SAR government shortened the mandatory quarantine period for people arriving from Hong Kong from 21 days to 14 days. This reflects the latest easing of restrictions at Macau’s border.

On December 22, Macau authorities extended the quarantine period from 14 days to 21 days due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the neighboring region. The period was then reduced following the launch of Hong Kong’s mass vaccination program and social distancing measures.