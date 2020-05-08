Golden bus shuttles resume on delta bridge

The shuttle bus service operating between Macau and Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge recommences operations today, a month after being suspended.

The bus will operate on limited schedules starting from 10:30 a.m., followed by services at 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:10 p.m., the operator announced in a statement.

Commonly known as the Golden Bus due to the color of the company’s vehicles, the shuttle bus deployed its final service on April 6, which left no options for passengers who wanted to travel between the two SARs, as ferry services were also suspended.

Usually, the Golden Bus runs 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Ferry services between Macau and Hong Kong have been suspended indefinitely as of midnight, February 4.

Meanwhile, previously announced travel and quarantine measures for local residents, non-resident workers and tourists are still in place.

Macau Resident Identity Card (BIR) holders can enter into Macau but will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine measure, while blue card holders are still completely prohibited from entering Macau.

Non-resident workers who are from mainland China (except Hubei), Hong Kong and Taiwan are also not allowed entry if they have been in foreign countries or regions (outside China) for the 14 days prior to entering the SAR.

Meanwhile, foreign tourists are banned from entering Macau, but citizens of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are not.

There has not yet been a date announced for when the ban will be lifted. AL