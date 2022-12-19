Golden Lion Team Marches into the Bright New Decade with Innovation

With deep roots in Macau since 2007, this year marks MGM’s 15th anniversary. In conveying the Company’s sincere appreciations to its Golden Lion team members, for their dedication, contribution and professionalism in their service, MGM hosted a celebration at the Spectacle of MGM COTAI for over 500 team members, with the presence of Pansy Ho, Co-chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited and management team members. The event was also livestreamed across both MGM properties to spread the joy with team members who were not able to attend in person.

Pansy Ho, Co-chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited said, “Since 2007, our Golden Lion team has been working and growing together at MGM, a place now we call home. Though we have encountered lots of challenges over the years, our team still endeavor to safeguard our integrated tourism and leisure industry by dedicating to their roles and providing the best services to guests. Since we started our incredible journey 15 years ago, our team have always been thoughtful in everything that we do, and we became the first in industry to have arts and culture as the core of our business. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we are thrilled to have been officially awarded the new gaming concession, where our continuous commitment in innovation have distinguished us from industry peers. I am grateful to have contributed 15 years of hard work to our city with the Golden Lion team, and together we have witnessed Macau’s fascinating transformation into a true World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International and Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, also shares his congratulatory words to the team via a video, “Congratulations on the 15th anniversary of MGM China and the award of new gaming concession. We have the best team in the business, and that’s been clear over the past years – despite facing many challenges, we have constantly risen to the occasion, driven success, and inspired us all. I am confident in Macau’s future and that the best days are still ahead. Let’s continue with the good work and doing what we do best.”

Team members are the cornerstone of MGM. As of now, MGM has around 10,000 team members , in which 1,600 of them have been serving the Company for 15 years. Among the existing team members, nearly 74% are locals, and 92% of the management team members are locals. At the same time, MGM currently has 46 team members with disabilities, which is the highest staff ratio among all integrated tourism and leisure enterprises in Macau, in which some of them has worked at MGM for more than 15 years.