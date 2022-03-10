Golden snub-nosed monkey family welcomes new member

The female golden snub-nosed monkey living in Seac Pai Van Park recently gave birth to a male golden snub-nosed monkey, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced in a statement. Currently, there are four golden snub-nosed monkeys in Seac Pai Van Park. Among them, a pair of adult golden snub-nosed monkeys were sent to Macau from the mainland after IAM signed a cooperation agreement with Qinhuangdao Wildlife Rescue Centre in 2017. According to the relevant agreement, IAM will return the four golden monkeys to the mainland so that they can continue to be part of the conservation and breeding program.

Man apprehended for trying to break into campus

A man was apprehended by the Judiciary Police on allegations of drug consumption. The case was revealed as he tried to pretend to be a parent of unrelated children and entered a school in the Northern District. Officers at the campus stopped him and he turned away from the scene. Later, he denied taking drugs as police questioned him. Inspectors found two injection needles and a wet cap in a trash can. Following a urine test, the man was found to have consumed sleeping pills and Methadone. Besides the incident being raised to the Public Prosecutions Office, the Social Welfare Bureau was also notified.