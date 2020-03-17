Golden snub-nosed monkey ready to receive visitors

A golden snub-nosed monkey born in Macau last month is now ready to receive visitors at its home in Seac Pai Van, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has announced.

Born on Valentine’s Day (February 14), the baby monkey is the first of its kind to be conceived in Macau. The IAM revealed in a statement that the monkey is in good health and is curiously and constantly inspecting its surroundings.

“The little monkey is active and has showed curiosity,” the IAM noted. “The mother monkey, meanwhile, has been taking close and good care of her baby.”

The golden snub-nosed monkey is native to a small area in temperate, mountainous forests of central and Southwest China. They inhabit the mountainous forests of Southwestern China at elevations of 1,500-3,400 meters above sea level.

This type of monkey is born with grey hair over its body which gradually changes to golden-yellow as it grows. They live on a seasonal diet of plants ranging across lichens, fruits, buds and flowers. Due to continuous habitat shrinking, the golden snub-nosed monkey is endangered.

Members of the public can now visit the monkeys at Seac Pai Van Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Mondays. AL