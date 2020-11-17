Governance is constantly happening: HIS

It is the government’s responsibility to make progress in its work and such works cannot wait, Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng said yesterday in his reply to questions from the Times.

A lot of work needs to be concluded in the next four years in the transport and public works sector. This includes the 4th Macau-Taipa Bridge, the New Urban Zones and the planning of the civil aviation industry after 2022, when the monopoly of Air Macau will expire.

Ho was asked how he would ensure the public that the works in these areas would be conducted satisfactorily.

The government head first admitted that there is a lot to work on in this aspect, keeping the transport and public works sector busy. However, the government’s works have never been halted.

The CE stressed that even when the first cases of Covid-19 emerged in the city, the “top government officials – which included Secretary Raimundo do Rosário from the sector – continued while other civil servants were exempted from work.”

“Whether works will be satisfactory, different people have different views,” he explained.

In this Policy Address, the CE said that the government will encourage private entities, including hotels and integrated resorts, to hold more world-

class sports events and attempt to develop sports tourism.

As to how the private sector can be encouraged to do so, the CE disclosed that the government’s sports collaborations with hotels and resorts for the next 12 months are underway.

He did not let go of the chance to compliment the private sector on its contribution this year. “We are holding the Macau International Marathon, an international table tennis tournament and an e-sport car-racing competition over the next few months,” Ho said. He stressed that work has never been halted amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The fact that people from foreign countries could not enter Macau does not mean plans are halted, the CE stressed.

Last Friday, the Times reported that there are three public consultations that have been running for the past three months. Commentators noted that it may cause “consultation fatigue” among the public.

The Times attempted to clarify if the CE will, in the coming year, polish the procedure to make better arrangements on public consultations. In response, the CE stressed that it was pacing up the governance. In turn, many bureaus had to commence public consultations for their policies.

However, the top official said that it is irresponsible to “put things there and do nothing.”

“It is impossible to put off these consultations,” Ho said, pointing to the Master Urban Plan and the Sandwich-class Housing consultations, adding that people have been waiting for these policies.

“Work that should be done must be done,” the government head remarked. He admitted that it may be overwhelming to residents with so many consultation plans within a short period of time. AL