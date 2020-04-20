Government confident in affordable housing supply

The Macau SAR government is confident in its ability to supply more affordable housing units to local residents in the long-term.

The First Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL) had a discussion with government representatives on Friday about the amendment of the affordable housing bill.

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário attended the discussion.

Ho Ion Sang, chairman of the AL committee, said that in the short-term, affordable housing supplies will remain at zero. However, he reported that the government is confident more units will be made available in the long-term.

Earlier this year, the government opened applications for the 3,011 affordable housing units located in New Urban Zone A, but the start date for the construction of these housing units remains unknown.

On the sideline of Friday’s AL committee discussion, Rosário reiterated that affordable housing is designed to solve local residents’ housing issues. They are not for investment purposes. JZ