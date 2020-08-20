Government recovers land plot in Coloane

The Macau SAR government has recovered one land plot in Coloane, according to an official decree signed by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works. The land plot is the location of a drug rehabilitation center located in the Coloane village, with an area of more than 7,000 square meters. According to the announcement, although buildings and a rehabilitation center for drug dependent persons have been constructed on the land, the responsible people have not complied with the land contract in all respects, including both the construction size and the full prescribed use of the land. The announcement pointed out that, since 2019, the concerned party has failed to fulfill the purpose of the land contract. The contract was temporary. Since it is already expired, and as the concerned group have not utilized the facility in accordance with the regulation, the contract has been annulled.

IAM defends building Taipa park with used car tires

A park to be built two blocks from the Taipa Central Park that was announced by the Municipal Affairs Bureau over the weekend has raised concerns over its balance between environmental friendliness and risk of health on its users. The proposal stated that more than 1,700 used car tires will be used to build certain facilities, which some environmental campaigners worry will release hazardous fumes under direct and prolonged sunlight, potentially harming the neighborhood. In response, the bureau has pledged to shortlist suitable tires with the Environmental Protection Bureau. It will also commission third-party inspectors to verify whether the tires are suitable for use. The bureau added that the material is widely used in other places for such purposes.

New Economic Housing Law promulgated yesterday

The new law stipulating details on the planning, construction and purchase of subsidized or economic housing projects was promulgated yesterday and will apply to future projects, meaning that it will not affect the most recent applications, which closed in June. The most crucial changes in this version of the law are the raising of applicant’s minimum age to 23 years old. Additionally, future housing projects will reuse weighted ranking to determine the order of the applicant queue. Owners of future apartments must live there for at least 183 days per year or they will face penalty. Unwanted used apartments can only be returned to the Housing Bureau at the original selling price.